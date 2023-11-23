Baku hosts ministerial session of OIC Labor Ministers Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan's Baku hosts the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, Trend reports.

The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adnan Abdullah Al-Nuaim (Chairman of the IV Conference of OIC Labor Ministers), delivered a speech at the session.

Then, the Chairman of the V OIC Conference of Ministers of Labor and the composition of the Bureau were elected.

