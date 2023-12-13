Volunteers start working in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Youth Foundation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The activity of volunteers in Azerbaijan is highly valued by the state, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Gadir Khalilov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"We closely follow the activity of volunteers, appreciate their work. Volunteer program on liberated territories has started. Volunteers of Aghdam, Shusha, Zangilan have started activity within the program," Khalilov stressed.

The VI Forum of Solidarity of Azerbaijani Volunteers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of great Leader Heydar Aliyev is being held in Baku. Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, chairman of the State Agency for Citizens' Services and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev and other officials are taking part in the Forum.

