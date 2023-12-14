Armenia should stop destructive approaches - Western Azerbaijan community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Armenia should abandon unconstructive approaches such as imposing conditions for signing a peace treaty, said in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

"Armenian officials' recent statements on the 'observance of three principles,' 'withdrawal of troops from the border,' and 'international guarantee mechanism' for signing the peace treaty demonstrate that this country is not interested in signing the treaty and is delaying the process with various artificial obstacles. This appears to be tied to an increase in the amount of weaponry acquired from foreign countries, particularly France, as well as the European Union mission in this country, which offers Armenia hope," the community said in the statement.

