New Azerbaijan Party establishes central election headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The central election headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been established, Trend reports.

Such decision was adopted during an extended meeting of the party's leadership today.

The headquarters has included 21 people.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel