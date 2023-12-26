New Azerbaijan Party submits voters' signature sheets to CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted signature sheets of voters to the Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports via YAP.

Signature sheets with signatures of 50,000 voters in support of the party's nomination of Ilham Aliyev for the election of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024, were submitted today, to the Central Election Commission along with other documents in accordance with Article 58.1 of the Electoral Code.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

