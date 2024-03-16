World becoming digital - former defense minister of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The world is becoming digital, former defense minister of Montenegro Milica Pejanovic-Durisic said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We've been talking about cybersecurity for a while now. Globalization is bringing about digitalization. "We possess dispersed systems with machines linked globally, posing questions about whether or not we are employing these technologies for the good of humanity" she emphasized.

The former minister stated that artificial intelligence is now capable of exhibiting abilities similar to those of humans, including creativity, learning, and planning.

Therefore, anything under consideration—whether it be a tool or new technology—can be exploited for the purposes of war or peace.



We are well aware that any issue we are now dealing with potentially get worse. We discuss why we perform all of the research, work in the industry, and figure out the best methods to reduce these risks without sacrificing any of the enormous potential that are already available to us or that lie ahead of us because of this," the speaker added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

