Artificial intelligence can strengthen international security - former Uzbek FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Artificial intelligence can strengthen international security, former foreign minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said during the panel session themed "Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and a New Security Paradigm in the Cyber Warfare Epoch" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"A certain amount of protection can be provided by artificial intelligence. International discussion on this matter is possible.

Artificial intelligence may potentially lead to complications. This also needs to be kept in mind. Since 2021, there has been a dearth of specialists in the cybersecurity industry,” Norov added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

