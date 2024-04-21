UNGA President meets with Azerbaijani energy minister

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 April 2024 05:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis has met with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Dennis Francis wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Pleasure meeting with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shakhbazov. Commend Azerbaijan’s contribution to the first ever UNGA Sustainability Week and towards the SDGs in particular enhancing energy security of Europe. Welcome Azerbaijan’s efforts to accelerate green energy transition and commitment to promote energy transition during COP29", he noted.

