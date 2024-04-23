Azerbaijan's flag hoists in returned village of Gazakh district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been raised in the recently returned village of Gazakh district, Trend reports.

To note, the service of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev informed earlier that on April 23, 2024, the first border pillar was established on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia within the framework of works on the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground. The works of the expert groups of the two countries continue.

Additionally, it was reported that today, following the agreements of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the countries started the process of coordinate adjustment based on geodetic measurements on the ground.

Meanwhile, at the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties have preliminary agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

