Arab region and Azerbaijan share geographical, civilizational, and cultural ties - Arab League SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit expressed gratitude to Qatar for hosting the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum involving Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Aboul-Gheit, during his address at the forum, underscored the interconnectedness of the Arab region, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan, citing their shared geographical, civilizational, and cultural ties.

He highlighted the longstanding relations and diverse exchanges between these regions over many years.

The secretary-general reiterated the Arab League's dedication to promoting Arab unity and strengthening cooperation with different regional groups since its inception.

He emphasized that forging productive Arab collaboration with Central Asia and Azerbaijan was a logical progression, given their geographical proximity and common historical heritage. To advance this objective, the League entered into Memoranda of Understanding with Azerbaijan in 2005, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in 2007, and Tajikistan in 2014, with the aim of enhancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation among the parties involved.