Western Azerbaijani community urges international community to exert pressure on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. In recent days, the Armenian government and parliament have issued statements that are intended to disrupt the peace process by refusing to cancel territorial claims to Azerbaijan at the constitutional level, the statement of the Western Azerbaijani Community said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, it is noted that Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan rejected the steps that his country should take, both by the requirement of international law and based on the logic of the peace process, and tried to accuse Azerbaijan of unacceptable terms such as "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide."

Rather than issuing destructive accusations, Alen Simonyan should acknowledge his country's responsibility for the crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijanis in Gara Kilsa, Basarkechar, Gafan, and other locations during the forced exile and deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia. He should also work to restore their rights, including ensuring the safe and dignified return of exiled Azerbaijanis.

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the decision of the Armenian government to opt for a path of confrontation and to steer the prospects for peace in the region down an uncertain path and calls on the world community to put pressure on this country to take a constructive stance.

Legally succeeding the "Azerbaijan Refugee Society" Association, which has been in existence since 1989, the Western Azerbaijan Community is the only public organization that compiles and maintains information on the circumstances of Azerbaijani families who became refugees from Armenia between 1987 and 1991 as well as the issues facing West Azerbaijani migrants. It was calculated during those years that the displacement from West Azerbaijan had caused losses to over 50,000 families, or about 20,000 households.

