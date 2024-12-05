Azerbaijan's Baku explores peacebuilding in conflict-hit regions at international event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The panel session “Reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts in conflict-affected regions” was held within the framework of the international conference organized in Baku by the Western Azerbaijan Community “Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” Trend reports.

According to the information, the panel was attended by a member of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the School of Economic Management of the Autonomous University of Madrid Uriarte Sanchez Carlos, representative of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy of the ADA University Damjan Krnjević Mišković, founder of the non-governmental organization “Peaceful Planet” in the UK Lord Arnold Duncan McNair and General Director of the American Center for Religious Freedom Jannah Scott.

The panel discussion highlighted the imperative for Azerbaijanis and Armenians to foster harmonious coexistence, emphasizing the importance of peacebuilding and collaborative engagement.

Furthermore, it was underscored that laying the groundwork for peace in the region is a matter of utmost importance. The international community must exhibit greater sensitivity towards the right of return for Azerbaijanis forcefully displaced from their ancestral lands and advocate for the actualization of this right to foster enduring peace in the area.

The conference is attended by more than one hundred delegates representing 51 nations.

The event will address the historical context of the coerced expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the justification for their right to return, the preservation of cultural legacy, and diplomatic initiatives in this regard.

To note, December 5 is the Day of Remembrance of the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. Last year on this day, a similar international conference on “Ensuring safe and dignified return of displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: global context and just solution” was also held on this day, which was attended by more than 100 representatives from 44 countries.

