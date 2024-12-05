Azerbaijan, Slovenia discuss prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. On December 5, as part of his participation in the 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, as well as regional and international issues were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations with Slovenia based on friendship, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. It was emphasized that mutual visits and ongoing political dialogue are important for the further development of our relations.

Attention was drawn to the existence of important opportunities for the development of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, in particular green energy.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed about the situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the latest situation on the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest also took place.