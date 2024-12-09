Azerbaijani MP to visit Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Sevil Mikayilova, a member of Azerbaijani Parliament and head of the Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Spain, will visit Madrid, Spain, on December 10, Trend reports.

According to the Parliament, MP Mikayilova will participate in the presentation of a photojournal titled "Silent Echo: Untold Stories of Landmine Victims" in honor of World Human Rights Day.

The photojournal features personal stories of landmine victims, along with photographs taken during a visit to Azerbaijan by renowned Spanish photographer Gervasio Sánchez, who is known for documenting wars and armed conflicts.

During her visit, MP Mikayilova will also hold a series of bilateral meetings in the Spanish Parliament.