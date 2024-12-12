Russia's Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government (PHOTO) (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in the capital of the Russian Federation, Moscow, on December 12, Trend reports.

According to information, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov took part in the event.

Speaking at the meeting, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister congratulated Russia on its successful chairmanship of the CIS this year and wished Tajikistan success in taking over the chairmanship in 2025.

Asadov emphasized the importance of the agenda, which includes around twenty items on various areas of cooperation, including economic, transportation, humanitarian, financial, and budgetary matters.

He particularly highlighted the significance of the Plan of Priority Measures in the Field of Humanitarian Cooperation for 2025-2026, which will be approved following the meeting.

Asadov also noted that major cultural and sporting events are planned within the CIS for 2025, with active preparations already underway in Azerbaijan.

"We place great importance on cooperation within the intergovernmental program 'Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth.' As you know, following the decision of the Council of Heads of State on October 8 of this year, the city of Lachin of the Republic of Azerbaijan was declared the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth in 2025," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the liberated city of Lachin is undergoing rapid reconstruction.

"Large-scale infrastructure and social projects aimed at restoring life and economic prosperity are being rapidly implemented in the city with its majestic nature and centuries-old history. More than 2,000 people have already returned to the city of Lachin as part of the “Great Return” program, and the Lachin International Airport is scheduled to be put into operation next year," he added.

Asadov also reminded that next year Azerbaijan will host the Third CIS Games in Ganja, named the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth.

"For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, after the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, presidential and parliamentary elections were held across the entire territory, a historic event that allowed former displaced persons to vote at polling stations set up in their native lands," the Prime Minister said.

Asadov also discussed the recently concluded COP29 climate conference held in Baku. He noted that important decisions were made at the conference, including providing climate financing to developing countries and the introduction of the Loss and Damage Fund.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in COP29 showcased strong political will and professionalism, enabling the country to host the event at the highest level, achieve significant results, and make breakthroughs in multilateral negotiations, despite the large-scale, baseless campaign against Azerbaijan and calls for boycotts of this crucial event for the global community.

Asadov also expressed gratitude to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the CIS member states for their active participation in the COP29 events.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of continuing constructive dialogue within the CIS framework.

Following the meeting, the heads of government of the CIS member states signed several key documents.