Azerbaijan's Baku hosts conference on transnational aspects in legal relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. An international conference on the topic "Transnational Aspects in Legal Relations: Modern Challenges and Goals" is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being attended, alongside the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, by training centers and academies of justice and prosecution from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as relevant structures from Hungary and Northern Cyprus in observer status.

The conference is discussing issues such as improving the effectiveness of asset recovery processes, combating environmental violations, civil-legal protection of victims of transnational crimes, and the development of the commercial law legislative framework in Turkic-speaking countries.

Besides, the conference is taking place as part of Azerbaijan’s presidency on December 17-18.

Furthermore, in 2022, the Turkic Network for Judicial and Legal Training was established, bringing together training centers and academies of justice and prosecution from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as relevant institutions from Hungary and Northern Cyprus in observer status.

