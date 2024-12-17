Azerbaijan, Türkiye brainstorm military cooperation horizons (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has held a meeting with a delegation of the Land Forces Command of the Turkish Armed Forces, led by Lieutenant General Tuncay Altuğ, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, a Turkish delegation visited the tombs of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honored their blessed memory.

During the meetings held at the General Staff, Valiyev welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The Chief of General Staff noted that the successful military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is rooted in friendly and fraternal relations.

Besides, he emphasized the contributions of this alliance to the army development of both nations and underscored the significance of its further strengthening.

Altuğ expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and highlighted the advanced level of military ties between the two countries, emphasizing the goal of enhancing mutual exchange of experiences.

He also underscored the significance of joint exercises, which demonstrate Azerbaijan's importance as a key partner of Türkiye.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on regional security, prospects for the development of military cooperation, and a range of issues of interest.

Then, the delegation of the fraternal country met with Adviser to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay.

The sides exchanged views on the positive results of the work carried out to implement the model of the Armed Forces of Türkiye in the Azerbaijan Army and other issues.

The Turkish delegation subsequently arrived at the Central Command Post and got acquainted with the facilities and arrangements there.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel