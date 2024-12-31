All the goals we set at the beginning of the year have been met - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. All the goals we set at the beginning of the year have been met, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“Our country has developed confidently. Our country's international reputation has increased significantly. There is positive development in the country's economy. Our military power has increased. Stability prevails in our country. The Azerbaijani people are living in conditions of security,” added the Azerbaijani leader.