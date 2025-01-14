Decoding of AZAL aircraft black boxes refutes some preliminary media conclusions - Russian FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The decoding of the black boxes of the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) aircraft, which operated the Baku-Grozny flight on December 25, doesn't confirm some preliminary conclusions in the media, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the country’s diplomatic activities in 2024, held in Moscow today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that data obtained after decoding the recorders indicate the need to wait for the final results of the investigation.

“As part of the investigation, a special meeting was held in Brazil. We opened the black boxes; their contents have already provided a lot of interesting information, the content of which once again convinces us that we need to wait for a full-fledged investigation,” the minister added.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and five crew members).

The incident claimed the lives of 38 people, and 29 were injured.

