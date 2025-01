BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The number of polling stations for municipal election in Azerbaijan has reached 5,846, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting today, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that the number of voters exceeds 5.96 million people.

To note, the municipal election in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29, with 16,128 candidates registered to participate.

