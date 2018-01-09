Search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan’s Guba continues (PHOTOS)

9 January 2018 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Guba, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district continues.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

A criminal case was initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers.

Trend presents photos from the search operations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Operational meeting held as part of search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers
Society 9 January 21:30
Single platform for managing medical institutions may appear in Azerbaijan
ICT 9 January 20:31
Austrian rescuer talks search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers
Society 9 January 19:49
New online education platform being created in Azerbaijan
ICT 9 January 18:58
Azerbaijan increases its peacekeepers in NATO-led Afghanistan mission (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 9 January 18:03
Iran eyes to resume Anzali-Baku sea passenger voyages
Tourism 9 January 17:52
Azerbaijan calls on Japan to invest in establishment of big enterprises
Economy news 9 January 17:23
Azerbaijan’s university to create startup accelerator
ICT 9 January 17:21
Visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens - INFOGRAPHICS
Tourism 9 January 17:09
Implementation of Azerbaijan’s plan for ICT dev't enters new stage
ICT 9 January 17:00
Missing Azerbaijani alpinists changed route – emergencies ministry
Society 9 January 16:38
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan arrange postal money transfer service
ICT 9 January 15:49
Two Iranian females detained while trying to leave Baku with fake IDs (PHOTO)
Society 9 January 15:41
Azerbaijan creates software to maintain register of encumbrance of movable property
Tenders 9 January 15:23
Azerbaijani, Bulgarian presidents talk gas supplies, direct flights
Politics 9 January 15:22
Azerbaijan, WB mulling new loan within agricultural project
Economy news 9 January 15:14
FIG: Skills of Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches have grown significantly (PHOTO)
Society 9 January 14:37
ICRC officials visit Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 January 14:18