Azerbaijan Railways CJSC talks plans in post-pandemic period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has developed plans for work in the post-pandemic period, the company told Trend.

“The agency is ready to fulfill any requirements in order to protect the health of citizens. After the resumption of passenger traffic, special instructions will be given to protect the health of passengers and train crews,” the company said.

“It is likely that in order to keep social distance and in connection with the sale of seats in wagons, some changes will be introduced in the rules of passenger transportation. Such a practice has been already introduced in some countries. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is also ready to take any measures to protect the health of citizens,” the company said.

Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the preventive measures taken by other states, as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), a decision was made to extend the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until 00:00 on May 31, 2020. Thus, with the exception of cargo transportation, the ban on the arrival and departure from Azerbaijan by land and air remains in force.