Azerbaijan releases data on recent COVID-19 cases in capital's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has disclosed the statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts, Trend reports citing www.koronavirus.info.

The biggest number of infected people was observed in the Binagadi district - 14.7 percent of the total number of infected in Baku city.

Some 12.7 percent of the infected people were observed in the capital’s Khatai district, 11.6 percent - in Yasamal district, 11.3 percent - in Sabunchi district, 8.3 percent - in Nasimi district, 8 percent - in Narimanov district, 8.4 percent - in Surakhani district, 7.3 percent - in Nizami district, 6.3 percent - in Garadagh district, 6.3 percent - in Khazar district, 4.8 percent - in Sabail district, and 0.3 percent were recorded in Pirallahy district.