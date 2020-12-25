Azerbaijan to impose fees for mandatory health insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25

Trend:

Workers in the state and oil sectors, non-state and non-oil sectors, individuals performing work (services) on the basis of civil contracts of a legal nature, and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan will be imposed fees for mandatory health insurance (MHI) from January 1, 2021, Trend reports on Dec.25 referring to the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance.

The improvement will be carried out in accordance with the Azerbaijani law ‘On health insurance’.