Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Around 436,849 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan up to date, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

On March 11 alone, 11,147 citizens of Azerbaijan were vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18, 2021.