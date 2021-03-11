Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Around 436,849 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan up to date, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
On March 11 alone, 11,147 citizens of Azerbaijan were vaccinated.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18, 2021.
