Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 cases, 111 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 47 new COVID-19 cases, 111 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 22 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,568 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,710 of them have recovered, and 4,963 people have died. Currently, 895 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,247 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,690,224 tests have been conducted so far.