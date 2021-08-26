29 years later: natives of Azerbaijan's Shusha city visit their hometown (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Some 52 natives of Azerbaijan's Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War) visited their hometown, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

For the first time, representatives of the older generation, participants of the Second Karabakh War, along with others on the trip, organized by the special mission of the president of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region and the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, visited the city, following decades of Armenian occupation.

Shusha residents visited Jydyr Duzyu, viewed the Ganja gate, which is a symbol of the city, and the monuments of Uzeyir Hajibayov, Natavan and Bulbul, the mosques of Yukhari and Ashaghi Govhar Agha, shot at by the Armenian troops during the occupation of Shusha in 1992.

The first trip of Shusha natives (50 people) to their hometown was organized on August 19.