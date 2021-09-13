Azerbaijan talks possibly testing Turkish-made COVID-19 vaccine (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Turkey's first domestic vaccine against coronavirus, TURKOVAC, may be tested in Azerbaijan, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Currently, negotiations are underway on this issue, TABIB said.

Earlier, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay stated that Turkey is negotiating to conduct the third stage of clinic tests of the TURKOVAC vaccine in Azerbaijan.

According to Turkey’s VP, negotiations are also underway on this issue with Pakistan, Argentina, Columbia, Poland and many others countries.

According to TABIB, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and TABIB’s Scientific Council are discussing the issue of conducting tests of this vaccine, about which the public will be informed.

Earlier, Minister of Health of Turkey Fahrettin Koca stated that expansive production of TURKOVAC vaccine may begin in October this year.