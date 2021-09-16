Azerbaijan confirms 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, 3,680 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, 3,680 patients have recovered, and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 467,173 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 423,705 of them have recovered, and 6,227 people have died, the number of active patients is 37,241.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,852 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,702,934 tests have been conducted so far.