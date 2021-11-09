Azerbaijan confirms 1,855 more COVID-19 cases, 2,199 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, 1,937 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 550,446 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 511,400 of them have recovered, and 7,320 people have died. Currently, 31,020 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,002 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,301,252 tests have been conducted so far.
