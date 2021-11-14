Azerbaijan confirms 2,422 more COVID-19 cases, 2,181 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,422 new COVID-19 cases, 2,181 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 560,853 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 522,431 of them have recovered, and 7,445 people have died. Currently, 30,977 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,807 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,360,316 tests have been conducted so far.