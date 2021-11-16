Azerbaijan detains Armenian soldiers who committed provocation on border – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan in Kalbajar and Lachin areas of the state border, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Thus, the Armenian servicemen suddenly launched activity on Nov. 16 at about 11:00 (GMT+4) to seize heights in this direction of the state border and hold more advantageous positions to achieve military superiority.

“By concentrating additional manpower, military and special equipment at the border combat positions in Basarkechar district and Garakils, the Armenian armed forces attacked the combat posts of the Azerbaijani Army in Kalbajar and Lachin districts,” the message said.

The ministry said that the Armenian armed forces intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army by using various-caliber small arms and grenade launchers, causing damage to the Azerbaijani combat posts.

“As a result, according to the preliminary data, two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded,” the message said. “The first aid was immediately rendered to the wounded.”

The formations and forces deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts immediately suppressed the activity of the Armenian armed forces. As a result of the decisive measures, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained. Numerous weapons and ammunition were seized.