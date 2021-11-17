Personnel changes in Azerbaijan's Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The head of the Directorate of Facilities under Construction at the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, Zahid Garibov, was dismissed from this position, the ministry told Trend on Nov. 17.

The respective order was signed by the first deputy minister of health, acting minister of health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev.

By another order of Musayev, Elshad Hajiyev was appointed as the head of the Directorate of Facilities under Construction.