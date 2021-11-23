Azerbaijan confirms 1,904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,833 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,904 new COVID-19 cases, 1,833 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 576,703 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 541,327 of them have recovered, and 7,686 people have died. Currently, 27,690 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,194 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,461,573 tests have been conducted so far.