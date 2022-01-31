Turkish ambassador meets with Turkish students studying in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci met with Turkish students studying at Azerbaijani universities at an event organized by Young Azerbaijani branch of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), Trend reports.
At the meeting, it was noted that nearly 3,000 young people from Turkey got education in Azerbaijan.
The Ambassador talked to the students, listened to their questions and suggestions, and gave the necessary instructions. It was decided to hold a second meeting in the near future.
