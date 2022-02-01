Azerbaijan considers adding concepts related to bike lanes to legislation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Such concepts as "bike lanes" and "bike path" may be added to the Azerbaijani legislation, Trend reports.

Thus, the proposed change to the law "On Road Traffic" was discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on February 1.

According to the change, a bike lane is a section of the carriageway divided by a longitudinal marking intended for bicycles.