Azerbaijan to support UNESCO’s education project in response to COVID-19

The Government of Azerbaijan will support UNESCO’s education project in response to COVID-19 through the Global Education Coalition, Trend reports via UNESCO.

Through the agreement, signed in December 2021, Azerbaijan will contribute $1 million to support the scaling-up and sustainability of activities across the coalition’s three flagships – teachers, connectivity, and gender issues.

Over the next two years, this new partnership will support the ongoing capacity development of one million teacher trainers, teachers and education community leaders through the Global Teachers Campus’ digital skills and blended learning projects.

Azerbaijan’s contribution will also support the scale-up of activities by the Global Skills Academy, which is working to provide one million youth with the digital and employability skills to enter the labor market.

The academy is also working to offer learning opportunities and remediation, particularly in the area of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics), to one million learners through the Global Learning House.