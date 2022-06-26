Visit of Albanian-Udi religious community begins to Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, June 26. Journey of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian religious community began to country’s liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar region [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

Members of the community visited the church in Sugovushan.

Members of Albanian-Udi Christian Community visited the historical place of the 5th century (Albanian church) in Sugovushan (belonging to the Albanian cultural heritage).

They visited this ancient church during the journey to historical lands of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Army on 26 June.

Church was restored by the Armenians in 1898 and presented as an Armenian church.

The church had a perfect religious rite. Members of the community lit candles and prayed during the visit.

Members of the community will go to the village of Talish. They will visit the Albanian church in Talish village.