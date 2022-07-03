Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Some 1,457 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 493 citizens, the second dose to 168, while the third dose and the next doses to 671 citizens. Some 125 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,772,490 vaccine doses were administered, 5,356,988 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,386 people – the second dose, 3,311,403 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,713 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.