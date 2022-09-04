Azerbaijani karatekas finish Premier League tournament, winning 6 medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijani karatekas have finished the Karate 1 Premier League tournament in Baku, winning 6 medals, Trend reports.

Our karatekas won 3 gold and 3 bronze medals at the prestigious competition.

Among our representatives, Eminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg) and Asiman Gurbanly (+84 kg) climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Bronze medals for our team were won by Tural Agalarzade (67 kilograms), Turgut Hasanov (84 kilograms) and Murad Hajizade (+84 kilograms).

348 karatekas from 58 countries competed for medals at the tournament.

The Karate 1 Premier League tournament, which is the most prestigious competition of the World Karate Federation (WKF), is being held in Baku for the first time. Among the participants of the tournament are champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games, world and continental championships. The tournament is held in 10 weight categories, 5 in men's and women's kumite, as well as among men and women in kata. 32 athletes compete in each of the 12 categories. Basically, these are karatekas who occupy the first 32 steps of the world ranking table.