Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 139 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 139 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,595 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,395 of them have recovered, and 9,825 people have died. Currently, 3,375 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,001 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,172,037 tests have been conducted so far.