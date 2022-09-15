Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A total of 1,385 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 460 citizens, the second dose to 199 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 596 citizens. As many as 130 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,878,480 vaccine doses were administered, 5,378,646 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,579 people – the second dose, 3,373,434 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,821 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.