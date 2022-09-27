Azerbaijani heroes are unbreakable – National Hero's mother

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijani heroes are unbreakable, mother of National Hero of Azerbaijan, fallen Major General Polad Hashimov said, Trend reports.

Polad Hashimov served as the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as took part in the First Karabakh War and the four-day April 2016 battles. He was honored twice with the Order for Merit to the Fatherland (2014, 2016). Hashimov was also awarded numerous honors during his military career, including jubilee and other medals. He was killed on July 14, 2020, while suppressing the Armenian military provocations in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

"Two years have passed, but our wound isn't healing. It's very difficult for parents to cope with the death of their child. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace," she noted.