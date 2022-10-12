Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A total of 704 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 258 citizens, the second dose – 167 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 236 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,899,677 vaccine doses were administered, 5,386,018 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,236 people – the second dose, 3,382,157 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,266 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.