Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan has detected 51 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,469 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,201 of them have recovered, and 9,953 people have died. Currently, 315 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,935 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,329,356 tests have been conducted so far.