Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A total of 462 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 285 citizens, the second dose – 50 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 103 citizens. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,931,574 vaccine doses were administered, 5,396,159 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,607 people – the second dose, 3,395,188 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,620 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.