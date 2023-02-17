Amount of aid sent to Türkiye within framework of "Brotherly Aid" platform announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The amount of aid sent within the framework of the "Brotherly Aid" platform, which was created to support victims of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, has been announced, Trend reports.

Aid has been delivered via 104 trucks and 4 aircraft so far.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.