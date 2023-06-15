Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team takes second place at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The competitions in Greco-Roman wrestling under 17 at the European Championship in the capital of Albania, Tirana, have concluded, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The Azerbaijani team, which won 6 medals in the continental championship, scored 118 points and took second place in the team standings. The national team lost only to Georgia, which scored 185 points.

The Azerbaijani team won 1 gold and 5 bronze medals at the European Championship. Turan Dashdamirov (45 kg) became the European champion. Elnar Ziyadov (48 kg), Ali Seyidalili (51 kg), Aykhan Javadov (55 kg), Elmin Aliyev (80 kg) and Mahir Gurbanly (110 kg) have gained bronze medals.