Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Two Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold medals at the European U17 Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports.

They both defeated Armenian opponents in the final.

In the decisive fights, Turan Dashdamirov (51 kilograms) defeated Yurik Mkhitaryan (8:0) with a complete advantage, and Aykhan Javadov (60 kilograms) defeated Alex Margaryan with a score of 9:4. This is Dashdamirov's second gold at the European Championships.

Other representatives of Azerbaijan, Nijat Isganderli (45 kilograms) and Yusif Ahmedli, lost in the final and won the silver medal.

The day before, Azerbaijani wrestlers Amrakh Amrakhov won silver, Ali Nazarov (55 kilograms), Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kilograms) and Mikail Ismailov (110 kilograms) won bronze medals.