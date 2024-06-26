Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)

Society Materials 26 June 2024 22:32 (UTC +04:00)
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Two Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold medals at the European U17 Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports.

They both defeated Armenian opponents in the final.

In the decisive fights, Turan Dashdamirov (51 kilograms) defeated Yurik Mkhitaryan (8:0) with a complete advantage, and Aykhan Javadov (60 kilograms) defeated Alex Margaryan with a score of 9:4. This is Dashdamirov's second gold at the European Championships.

Other representatives of Azerbaijan, Nijat Isganderli (45 kilograms) and Yusif Ahmedli, lost in the final and won the silver medal.

The day before, Azerbaijani wrestlers Amrakh Amrakhov won silver, Ali Nazarov (55 kilograms), Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kilograms) and Mikail Ismailov (110 kilograms) won bronze medals.

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions, defeating Armenian opponents (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more