All pairs of 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. All pairs of the 1/8 finals of the European Championship, which takes place in Germany, have been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The Turkish national team will meet with Austria.

The playoff stage will begin on June 29.

Playoffs

June 29

1/8 finals

20:00. Switzerland – Italy (Berlin)

23:00. Germany – Denmark (Dortmund)

30 June

20:00. England - Slovakia (Helsenkirchen)

23:00. Spain – Georgia (Cologne)

July 1

20:00. France - Belgium (Dusseldorf)

23:00. Portugal – Slovenia (Frankfurt)

July 2

20:00. Romania - Netherlands (Munich)

23:00. Austria – Türkiye (Leipzig)